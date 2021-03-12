Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $40.44 Million Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 670,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,444,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Unilever as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Unilever by 91.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Unilever by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

UL stock opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.29. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

