Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 432,632 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 127.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $34,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TAP. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

In other news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $46.85 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

