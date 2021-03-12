Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 15,200 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 406,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tucows were worth $30,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 446.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tucows by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tucows by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Tucows during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tucows by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,611,000 after acquiring an additional 43,869 shares during the period. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows stock opened at $80.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.92. Tucows Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $851.19 million, a P/E ratio of 91.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Tucows had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.91%.

In related news, insider Justin Reilly sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $141,009.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $305,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,138.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,284 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.