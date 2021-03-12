Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 176,673 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623,927 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 176,673 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $30,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period.

BSAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $789.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.53 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 17.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

