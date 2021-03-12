Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 802,300 Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,092,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 802,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.64% of Ultrapar Participações worth $32,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,150,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,330,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,557,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after buying an additional 69,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 1,518.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,741,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 1,634,085 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 32.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,199,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 290,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 18.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,001,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 158,852 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Ultrapar Participações Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

