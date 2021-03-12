Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,245,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 100,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $33,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,900,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,157,000 after purchasing an additional 84,640 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 29.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 978,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 221,554 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 680,680 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,671 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 455,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 503.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,605 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 311,721 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ EBSB opened at $18.83 on Thursday. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $987.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $57.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, such as NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.