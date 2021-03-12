Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) CFO Maureen B. Short Sells 14,922 Shares of Stock

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $891,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Maureen B. Short also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of Rent-A-Center stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $252,893.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,113. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $62.50.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCII. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 109,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

