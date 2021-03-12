Research Analysts Set Expectations for adidas AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for adidas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.97 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for adidas’ FY2023 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded adidas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $179.97 on Friday. adidas has a twelve month low of $87.65 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in adidas by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in adidas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in adidas in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in adidas by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in adidas by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

