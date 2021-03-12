Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bureau Veritas SA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bureau Veritas in a report released on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bureau Veritas’ FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

BVRDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $27.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.22. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $28.21.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

