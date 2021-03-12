Research Analysts Set Expectations for Summit Midstream Partners, LP’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.30). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.82) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.19) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $104.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,899,000. NYL Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $946,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 141,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,973,000.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

