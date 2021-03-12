Reserve Rights Trading 19.7% Higher This Week (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Reserve Rights coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $887.23 million and $235.39 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00050570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.14 or 0.00665823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00064824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00026435 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 87.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights (CRYPTO:RSR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

