Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on REZI. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Resideo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE:REZI traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 95,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.96 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

