Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,441,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,081,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,496,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,196,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $463.89 million, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.04. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Resources Connection had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

