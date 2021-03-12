Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Value Inc. focuses on business through operations and sales of its assets. It holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of DDR Corp. Retail Value Inc. is based in OH, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Retail Value from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

NYSE RVI opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. Retail Value has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $342.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.87.

In other Retail Value news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $238,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa A. Vesy sold 4,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $63,044.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,204,041 shares of company stock worth $16,854,545 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,421,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 859,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after buying an additional 458,214 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

