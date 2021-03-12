REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Stock Price Up 9.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) shares rose 9.8% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. REV Group traded as high as $17.92 and last traded at $17.64. Approximately 688,317 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 338,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Get REV Group alerts:

In other REV Group news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,649.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in REV Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 44,952 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in REV Group by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 221,937 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in REV Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in REV Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in REV Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Company Profile (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.