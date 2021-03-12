Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stake Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Revance Therapeutics worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7,981.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 222,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 219,494 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 532.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 73.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 85,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 36,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $842,216.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,703.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RVNC opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.42. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $27.00.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 5,818.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

