Reviewing Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) & New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) and New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Mountain Finance has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ares Capital and New Mountain Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Capital $1.53 billion 5.45 $793.00 million $1.89 10.10 New Mountain Finance $276.51 million 4.52 $112.56 million $1.27 10.17

Ares Capital has higher revenue and earnings than New Mountain Finance. Ares Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Mountain Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Capital and New Mountain Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Capital 21.28% 10.05% 4.63% New Mountain Finance 4.94% 10.30% 3.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.3% of Ares Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ares Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ares Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. New Mountain Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Ares Capital pays out 84.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New Mountain Finance pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ares Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ares Capital and New Mountain Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Capital 0 2 8 0 2.80 New Mountain Finance 0 2 2 0 2.50

Ares Capital presently has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential downside of 12.21%. New Mountain Finance has a consensus price target of $11.17, indicating a potential downside of 13.50%. Given Ares Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ares Capital is more favorable than New Mountain Finance.

Summary

Ares Capital beats New Mountain Finance on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors. The fund will also consider investments in industries such as restaurants, retail, oil and gas, and technology sectors. It focuses on investments in Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Southwest regions from its New York office, the Midwest region, from the Chicago office, and the Western region from the Los Angeles office. The fund typically invests between $20 million and $200 million and a maximum of $400 million in companies with an EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. It makes debt investments between $10 million and $100 million The fund invests through revolvers, first lien loans, warrants, unitranche structures, second lien loans, mezzanine debt, private high yield, junior capital, subordinated debt, and non-control preferred and common equity. The fund also selectively considers third-party-led senior and subordinated debt financings and opportunistically considers the purchase of stressed and discounted debt positions. The fund prefers to be an agent and/or lead the transactions in which it invests. The fund also seeks board representation in its portfolio companies.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. It typically invests between $10 million and $50 million. Within middle market it seeks to invest in companies having EBITDA between $20 million and $200 million. It prefers to invest in equity interests, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants, or options received in connection with its debt investments and directly in the equity of private companies. The fund makes investments through both primary originations and open-market secondary purchases. It invests primarily in debt securities that are rated below investment grade and have contractual unlevered returns of 10% to 15%. The firm may also invest in distressed debt and related opportunities and prefers to invest in targets having private equity sponsorship. It seeks to hold its investments between five years and ten years. The fund prefer to have majority stake in companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.