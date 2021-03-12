Reviewing Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) & Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY)

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) and Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.7% of Crescent Point Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Crescent Point Energy and Nostrum Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy 0 4 7 0 2.64 Nostrum Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus price target of $5.83, suggesting a potential upside of 27.37%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy -166.19% 4.03% 1.85% Nostrum Oil & Gas -520.92% -9.77% -1.43%

Volatility and Risk

Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy $2.51 billion 0.97 -$778.70 million $0.54 8.48 Nostrum Oil & Gas $322.13 million 0.00 -$989.93 million N/A N/A

Crescent Point Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. The company operates proved and probable reserve of 138 mmboe. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

