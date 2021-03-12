Reviewing Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) & Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Ocular Therapeutix has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amicus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ocular Therapeutix and Amicus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix -780.19% -14,065.71% -81.81% Amicus Therapeutics -120.18% -73.81% -36.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ocular Therapeutix and Amicus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix 0 1 3 1 3.00 Amicus Therapeutics 0 8 5 0 2.38

Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.90%. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $20.19, indicating a potential upside of 94.34%. Given Amicus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amicus Therapeutics is more favorable than Ocular Therapeutix.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ocular Therapeutix and Amicus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix $4.23 million 352.58 -$86.37 million ($2.01) -9.78 Amicus Therapeutics $182.24 million 15.07 -$356.39 million ($1.31) -7.93

Ocular Therapeutix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amicus Therapeutics. Ocular Therapeutix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amicus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Amicus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics beats Ocular Therapeutix on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery. Its lead product candidate is DEXTENZA (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert), which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, and allergic conjunctivitis; and DEXTENZA, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye diseases. The company also develops OTX-TP (intracanalicular travoprost insert), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension; OTX-TIC, an intracameral travoprost implant, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the reduction of IOP in patients with moderate to severe glaucoma and ocular hypertension; OTX-TKI, an intravitreal tyrosine kinase inhibitor implant, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration(AMD). Its various preclinical programs include OTX- BPI for the treatment of acute ocular pain; OTX-BDI to treat post-operative Pain, and inflammation and bacterial infection; OTX-CSI to treat dry-eye disease; and OTX-IVT, an intravitreal aflibercept implant for the treatment of wet AMD and other back-of-the-eye diseases. The company has strategic collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Regeneron) for the development and commercialization of products using the Company's sustained-release hydrogel in combination with Regeneron's large molecule VEGF-targeting compounds for the treatment of retinal diseases. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Nationwide Children's Hospital and University of Pennsylvania. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

