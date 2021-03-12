Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.15

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.15 and last traded at $49.13, with a volume of 26222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.81.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Rexnord alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.