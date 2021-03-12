Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $763.61 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will announce $763.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $752.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $772.50 million. Reynolds Consumer Products reported sales of $730.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.41 million.

REYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 844.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.16. The company had a trading volume of 389,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,546. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a PE ratio of 16.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.36. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

