Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,001 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of UDR worth $20,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UDR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 72.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 98.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.62.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.