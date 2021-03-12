Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of TransUnion worth $20,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,054,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,668,000 after buying an additional 946,822 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,204,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,955,000 after acquiring an additional 250,768 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,990,000 after purchasing an additional 152,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,214,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $83,134.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,506.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $1,938,634.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,796. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU opened at $87.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.11. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $102.80.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.62.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

