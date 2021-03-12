Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,205 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Masco were worth $24,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

MAS stock opened at $56.83 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.58.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,319.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

