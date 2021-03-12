Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $22,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Motco purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $218.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.16 and a 200 day moving average of $187.24. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $250.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP James D. King sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $369,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,650 shares of company stock valued at $24,095,678 in the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

