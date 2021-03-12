Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in United Airlines were worth $21,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $53.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.25.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.