Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,147 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 297,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $69.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.89 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $304,320.00. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $1,810,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 317,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,970,841.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,238 shares of company stock valued at $17,750,157. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

