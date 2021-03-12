Rhumbline Advisers Sells 62,249 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,249 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $659,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,155,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,020,000 after purchasing an additional 156,519 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 68,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $388.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $385.95 and its 200-day moving average is $362.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

