Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,050 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 8,923 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in F5 Networks were worth $20,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in F5 Networks by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,688 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $345,904.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,638. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.11.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $191.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $213.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.43.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

