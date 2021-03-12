Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Up 8.3%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s stock price traded up 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.33 and last traded at $56.50. 35,550,680 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 34,252,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Riot Blockchain from $7.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.51 and a beta of 4.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIOT. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

