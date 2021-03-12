RMB Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 178,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,411,521 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 482,261 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,294 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 338,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 729.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 204,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 179,925 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 79,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the period.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Shares of AFT opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $14.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%.

In other Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $66,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.