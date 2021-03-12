RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 496.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $576,042.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

MRVL stock opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.52.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.