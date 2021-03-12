RMB Capital Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,685,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NTRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.65.
In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Northern Trust stock opened at $100.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $103.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.12.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.