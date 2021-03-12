RMB Capital Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,685,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.65.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $100.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $103.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.