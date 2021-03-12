RMB Capital Management LLC Invests $1.91 Million in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 303,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 33.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 42,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

Shares of EDD opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.