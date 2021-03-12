RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,627 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 153.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 156,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 94,908 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 16.4% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 473,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 66,705 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 26.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, President Christopher D. Clark purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,300.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $91,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $195,170 over the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $12.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

