RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in NVR by 75.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NVR by 33.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,702.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,043.01 and a 1 year high of $4,806.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4,570.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,230.65.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $64.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. UBS Group started coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,045.60.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

