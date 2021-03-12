Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Asana from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Asana in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Asana from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

ASAN traded down $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.62. 32,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,072. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62. Asana has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth $4,436,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,187,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,880,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,516,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,833,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

