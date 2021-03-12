Rocket Companies’ (RKT) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RKT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rocket Companies from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.57.

NYSE RKT traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.14. 116,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,723,891. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 28.59 and a quick ratio of 28.59.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

