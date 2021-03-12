Rocket Pool (RPL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.43 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for approximately $11.80 or 0.00021295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $121.31 million and $4.43 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00050416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00011614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.52 or 0.00663195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00064889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00026413 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 84.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

