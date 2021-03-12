Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Position Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $1,402,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 124,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,172,000 after buying an additional 18,467 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROK opened at $259.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $268.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.81.

In other news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock worth $5,888,231 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

