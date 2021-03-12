Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,258 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $14,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 450,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,584,000 after buying an additional 87,991 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Rollins by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 363,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Rollins by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 407,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 152,970 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Rollins by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

ROL stock opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.77. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

