Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 97 ($1.27) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 313.46 ($4.10).

Shares of RR traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 113.80 ($1.49). The stock had a trading volume of 46,359,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 201.10 ($2.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.52 billion and a PE ratio of -0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 127.60.

In other news, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £977.91 ($1,277.65). Insiders purchased 2,844 shares of company stock worth $293,704 over the last quarter.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

