Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist began coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Root in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Root in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

ROOT opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13. Root has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Root will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

