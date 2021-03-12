Rosenblatt Securities Raises DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $81.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $72.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.04.

DKNG opened at $69.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.41. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $72.16.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DraftKings by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,623,000 after purchasing an additional 195,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DraftKings by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,764 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $173,269,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,198,000 after purchasing an additional 484,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

