Roth Capital Raises Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Price Target to $40.00

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sidoti upgraded Mohawk Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.21.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

MWK stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $33.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,555. Mohawk Group has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $730.72 million, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 4.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Group news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc purchased 62,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,680.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 568,401 shares of company stock valued at $12,309,180 over the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.