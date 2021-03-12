Rotork (LON:ROR) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on the stock.

ROR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Rotork from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 297.14 ($3.88).

Get Rotork alerts:

Rotork stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 375.20 ($4.90). 1,038,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 347.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 315.89. The company has a market cap of £3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $3.90. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.36%.

In related news, insider Kevin Hostetler sold 129,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77), for a total transaction of £472,769.90 ($617,676.90).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.