Rotork (LON:ROR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $375.20

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 375.20 ($4.90) and last traded at GBX 375 ($4.90), with a volume of 721174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363.60 ($4.75).

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROR shares. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Rotork from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 277.50 ($3.63).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 346.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 315.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $3.90. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Rotork’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

In other Rotork news, insider Kevin Hostetler sold 129,526 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77), for a total transaction of £472,769.90 ($617,676.90).

Rotork Company Profile (LON:ROR)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

