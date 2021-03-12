Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RTOXF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rotork from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Rotork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Rotork to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rotork currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RTOXF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.20. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,548. Rotork has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

