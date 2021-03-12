Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Acquires 2,440 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 192.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 6,660.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total transaction of $2,268,559.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,605 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,688. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $221.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

