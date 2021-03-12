Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Acquires 8,617 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,951 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 1.5% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 80,750 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 808,356 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $100,301,000 after acquiring an additional 90,666 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,745 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,405,919 shares of company stock worth $257,864,563. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $197.08. 830,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,999,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

